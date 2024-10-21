BJP Candidate List 2024: Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party has released its first list of 99 candidates for the elections to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. BJP has retained 71 sitting MLAs and also fielded kin of some regional satraps including Congress-turned-BJP politician Ashok Chavan's daughter.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, ministers Girish Mahajan, Sudhir Mungantiwar, and Chandrakant Patil, are among the prominent faces feature in the first list released on Sunday.

The list includes 13 women candidates. The saffron party has also dropped sitting MLAs from Chinchwad in Pune district, Kalyan East in Thane district, and Srigonda in the Ahilyanagar district.

Fadnavis is renominated from home turf Nagpur South West, Narwekar from Colaba in south Mumbai, and ministers Sudhir Mungantiwar, Girish Mahajan, and Chandrakant Patil from Ballarpur, Jamner, and Kothrud constituencies, respectively.

Out of 16 MLAs of BJP in Mumbai, the party has renominated 14 in the first list. The list also includes Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar, fielded from the Vandre West seat, and senior party leader and Lok Sabha member Narayan Rane's son Nitesh Rane, renominated from Kankavli constituency in coastal Sindhudurg.