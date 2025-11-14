Bhore Election Results 2025: Sunil Kumar Vs Dhananjay—Who's Winning?
Bhore Election Results 2025: This year, JD(U)'s Kumar is contesting against CPI(ML)(L)'s Dhananjay with other candidates from the Jan Suraaj Party, AAP, and BSP in the fray.
Counting is underway for the Bhore seat where Sunil Kumar of Janata Dal United is facing Dhananjay of Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation. The counting of votes for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 began at 8 am today, Nov. 14. The electoral battle is seen as a veritable referendum on the state’s longest-serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Voting in Bihar were held in two phases — on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11. Notably, the poll of exit polls showed that the National Democratic Alliance is set to retain power, against the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan bloc. The exit poll trends predicted NDA is set to secure a clear mandate, as the halfway-majority mark stands at 122 in the 243-member assembly.
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins
The Bhore assembly constituency is a part of the Gopalganj district in Bihar. It is largely reserved for scheduled castes. A block-level town, Bhore is 35 km west of the district headquarters. Patna, the state capital, is nearly 145 km away.
During the 2020 assembly elections, Sunil Kumar of JD(U) won the Bhore seat with 74,067 votes against CPI(ML)(L)'s Jitendra Paswan. This year, JD(U)'s Kumar is contesting against CPI(ML)(L)'s Dhananjay with other candidates from the Jan Suraaj Party, AAP, and BSP in the fray.
Bihar Elections 2025
This year, Bihar sees a high-stakes political battle between the National Democratic Alliance and the current opposition bloc Mahagathbandhan alliance. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state.
Bihar's voter turnout for the second and final phase of the 2025 legislative assembly elections stood at 68.76%, according to provisional data shared by the Election Commission of India on Nov. 11. The turnout surpassed record-high of 64.66% registered in the first phase of voting on Nov. 6.
The total Bihar voter turnout for both phases stood at approximately 66.91%, with women voting more than men. The total turnout for female voters for both phases was seen at 71.6%, while that for male voters was at 62.8%.