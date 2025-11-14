Belsand Election Results 2025: Sanjay Kumar Gupta Vs Amit Kumar — Who's Winning?
Belsand is a General category assembly seat, situated in Sitamarhi district. It is one of the six assembly segments of the Sheohar parliament seat
Counting is underway for Belsand, with Sanjay Kumar Gupta of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is facing Amit Kumar of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). RJD has previously secured the seat but faces strong competition from JD(U) and other regional players.
Belsand went to the polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections 2025.
Here is all you need to know about the Belsand constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Sitamarhi-Sheohar belt seat is largely rural. Sitamarhi’s Belsand has seen shifting loyalties between NDA and RJD over the last decade. With LJP(RV) carrying NDA’s flag here and RJD contesting for INDIA, turnout in commuter belts vs interior agrarian panchayats will matter.
In the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, Belsand had 3,17,508 registered voters and 444 polling stations.
In 2020, RJD's Sanjay Kumar Gupta won against Sunita Singh Chauhan of JD(U) with a margin of 9.84%. The voter turnout of Belsand in the 2020 Assembly Election was 52.00%
In 2015, Belsand saw 57.37% voting, where Sunita Singh Chauhan of JD(U) won against Md. Nasir Ahamad of LJP with a margin of 4.55%.
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.