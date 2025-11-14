Belsand Election Results 2025: Sanjay Kumar Gupta Vs Amit Kumar — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for Belsand, with Sanjay Kumar Gupta of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is facing Amit Kumar of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). RJD has previously secured the seat but faces strong competition from JD(U) and other regional players.​

Belsand is a General category assembly seat, situated in Sitamarhi district. It is one of the six assembly segments of the Sheohar parliament seat.

Belsand went to the polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections 2025.

Here is all you need to know about the Belsand constituency: