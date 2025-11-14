Business NewsAssembly Elections 2025Beldaur Election Results 2025: Panna Lal Singh Patel Vs Mithilesh Kumar Nishad — Who's Winning?
Beldaur Election Results 2025: Panna Lal Singh Patel Vs Mithilesh Kumar Nishad — Who's Winning?

Over the years there has been an intense seat grabbing tussle between majorly JD(U) and LJP in Bihar's Beldaur.

14 Nov 2025, 07:00 AM IST i
Bihar Elections 2025
Bihar elections counting day. (Photo source: PTI)
Counting is underway for the Beldaur seat in Bihar, where INC's Mithilesh Kumar Nishad, JD(U)'s Panna Lal Singh Patel, Jan Suraaj Party's Gajendra Kumar Singh, BSP's Vidya Nand Yadav and Indian Inclusive Party's Tanisha Bharti are going head-to-head. Among other candidates contesting are AAP's Rahul Kumar Basu, All India Forward Bloc's Jamil Ahmad, Bhagidari Party(P)'s Avdesh Kumar Patil, GaribJanta Party Loktantrik's Atal Bihari, Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party's Ajay Kumar and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party's Sunita Sharma.

Independent candidates include Dr. Ravi Kumar, Randhir Kesari, Shiv Narayan Singh.

Hisua went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 69.90%.

Here is all you need to know about the Beldaur constituency:

Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More

Over the years there has been an intense seat grabbing tussle between majorly JD(U) and LJP in Bihar's Beldaur. Last election in 2020, Panna Lal Singh Partel of the JD(U) emerged victorious against INC's Chandan Kumar Alias Dr. Chandan Yadav.

Before that, Patel had won against LJP's Mithilesh Kumar Nishad. However, Nishad is now contesting as an INC candidate. Similarly, in the 2010 elections Patel had won against LJP's Sunita Sharma.

This year as well the competition seems between JD(U) and INC. While Patel won the election in 2020, 2015 and 2010, it is to be seen if he will continue to be in power.

Prominent parties in the village are JDU, RJD, INC.

The village's total population stood close to 2.50 lakh with 1.31 lakh males and 1.19 lakh females.

The village has a Hindu majority with 88.82% Hindus making up the total population followed by 10.98% Muslims and then some small proportions of Sikhs and Christians in the area.

Bihar Elections 2025

A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.

It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.

