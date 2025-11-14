Beldaur Election Results 2025: Panna Lal Singh Patel Vs Mithilesh Kumar Nishad — Who's Winning?

Over the years there has been an intense seat grabbing tussle between majorly JD(U) and LJP in Bihar's Beldaur. Last election in 2020, Panna Lal Singh Partel of the JD(U) emerged victorious against INC's Chandan Kumar Alias Dr. Chandan Yadav.

Before that, Patel had won against LJP's Mithilesh Kumar Nishad. However, Nishad is now contesting as an INC candidate. Similarly, in the 2010 elections Patel had won against LJP's Sunita Sharma.

This year as well the competition seems between JD(U) and INC. While Patel won the election in 2020, 2015 and 2010, it is to be seen if he will continue to be in power.

Prominent parties in the village are JDU, RJD, INC.

The village's total population stood close to 2.50 lakh with 1.31 lakh males and 1.19 lakh females.

The village has a Hindu majority with 88.82% Hindus making up the total population followed by 10.98% Muslims and then some small proportions of Sikhs and Christians in the area.