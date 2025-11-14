Bakhri Election Results 2025: Suryakant Paswan Vs Sanjay Kumar—Who's Winning?
Bakhri Election Results 2025: CPI's Paswan is going head-to-head against Sanjay Kumar of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) for the Bakhri seat.
Counting is underway for the Bakhri seat in Bihar, where Suryakant Paswan of Communist Party of India is facing Sanjay Kumar of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). The counting of votes for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 began at 8 am today. The electoral battle is seen as a veritable referendum on the state’s longest-serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Voting in Bihar were held in two phases — on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11. Notably, the poll of exit polls showed that the National Democratic Alliance is set to retain power, against the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan bloc. The exit poll trends predicted NDA is set to secure a clear mandate, as the halfway-majority mark stands at 122 in the 243-member assembly.
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins
Bakhri is a subdivision-level town in Bihar's Begusarai district. The district headquarters, Begusarai, is 30 km away, while the state capital, Patna, is 130 km away. During the 2020 assembly elections, CPI's Suryakant Paswan won the Bakhri seat with 72,177 votes against BJP's Ram Shankar Paswan who gave a neck-to-neck competition securing 71,400 votes.
This year, apart from CPI's Paswan, the key contenders of Bakhri seat are Sanjay Kumar of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). LJP is in alliance with the NDA. Other key candidates from Bakhri in the fray are Nira Devi of Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party and Sanjiv Kumar Pswan of INDIA alliance.
Bihar Elections 2025
This year, Bihar sees a high-stakes political battle between the National Democratic Alliance and the current opposition bloc Mahagathbandhan alliance. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state.
Bihar's voter turnout for the second and final phase of the 2025 legislative assembly elections stood at 68.76%, according to provisional data shared by the Election Commission of India on Nov. 11. The turnout surpassed record-high of 64.66% registered in the first phase of voting on Nov. 6.
The total Bihar voter turnout for both phases stood at approximately 66.91%, with women voting more than men. The total turnout for female voters for both phases was seen at 71.6%, while that for male voters was at 62.8%.