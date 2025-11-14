Amarpur Constituency Election 2025: Jayant Raj Vs Jitendra Singh — Who's Winning?
Amarpur went to polls on Nov. 11, during the second phase of Bihar assembly elections.
Counting is underway for the Amarpur seat in Bihar, where Jayant Raj of the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) is facing off against Jitendra Singh of the Indian National Congress (INC).
Jayant Raj from JD(U), the sitting MLA for the Amarpur seat after registering a win in the 2020 legislative assembly elections, is also one of the key candidates for Bihar elections 2025. Here is all you need to know about Amarpur constituency:
Prominent Parties Past Wins And More
Amarpur is one of the 243 constituencies in Bihar and the main parties in the region include BJP, JD(U), INC, and RJD.
Over the past three elections, that is in 2010, 2015, and 2020, no single party has consistently bagged this constituency, with the seat changing hands across alliances. Jayant Raj of JD(U) won the election in 2020 with 31.23% vote share (48,088 votes) against Jitendra Singh of INC who secured 27.49% (42,974 votes), with a margin of 5,114 votes.
In 2015, Janardan Manjhi of JD(U) won with 47.89% vote share (73,707 votes) against Mrinal Shekhar of BJP who got 40.24% (61,934 votes), with a margin of 11,773 votes. In 2010, Sunil Kumar of JD(U) won with 33.42% vote share (46,215 votes) against Dumri Manjhi of RJD who secured 25.69% (35,523 votes), with a margin of 10,692 votes.
The 2011 census revealed that the area is a OBC-dominant one with 63% OBC (Extremely Backward Class and Other Backward Class) demographic breakup, alongside 12.88% Scheduled Caste population.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11