Amarpur Constituency Election 2025: Jayant Raj Vs Jitendra Singh — Who's Winning?

Amarpur is one of the 243 constituencies in Bihar and the main parties in the region include BJP, JD(U), INC, and RJD.

Over the past three elections, that is in 2010, 2015, and 2020, no single party has consistently bagged this constituency, with the seat changing hands across alliances. Jayant Raj of JD(U) won the election in 2020 with 31.23% vote share (48,088 votes) against Jitendra Singh of INC who secured 27.49% (42,974 votes), with a margin of 5,114 votes.

In 2015, Janardan Manjhi of JD(U) won with 47.89% vote share (73,707 votes) against Mrinal Shekhar of BJP who got 40.24% (61,934 votes), with a margin of 11,773 votes. In 2010, Sunil Kumar of JD(U) won with 33.42% vote share (46,215 votes) against Dumri Manjhi of RJD who secured 25.69% (35,523 votes), with a margin of 10,692 votes.

The 2011 census revealed that the area is a OBC-dominant one with 63% OBC (Extremely Backward Class and Other Backward Class) demographic breakup, alongside 12.88% Scheduled Caste population.