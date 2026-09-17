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US Jobless Claims Fall To 1,96,000 During Holiday Week

The four-week moving average of new applications, a metric that helps smooth out volatility, fell to 203,250 — a five-week low.

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US Jobless Claims Fall To 1,96,000 During Holiday Week
Image: Bloomberg News

Applications for US unemployment benefits fell to the lowest since July and recurring claims dropped to a more than two-year low, adding to signals of labor market stability.

Initial claims fell 10,000 to 196,000 in the week ended Sept. 12, one of the lowest readings since 1969, according to Labor Department data released Thursday. That period included Labor Day, and the data can fluctuate around holidays

The four-week moving average of new applications, a metric that helps smooth out volatility, fell to 203,250 — a five-week low. 

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The decline in initial claims could reflect seasonal swings related to Labor Day and the start of the school year. Even so, the broader trend highlights how subdued layoffs are across the economy outside a few high-profile announcements. 

Continuing claims, a proxy for the number of people receiving benefits, fell to 1.73 million in the week ended Sept. 5, the lowest since 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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