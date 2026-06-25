Issue New Wagon Design Policy In 15 Days, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Tells Officials

Indian Railways is set to introduce a major overhaul in its wagon design framework, with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw directing officials to issue the new Wagon Design Policy within 15 days.

The reform-driven policy, discussed during the minister's review meeting with top railway officials, seeks to transform rail freight operations by enabling industries to develop customised wagons tailored to their specific transportation requirements, making the system more efficient, flexible and business-friendly.

The Railway Board has approved key changes in the existing policy, under which industries will be able to suggest and design specialised wagons for commodities requiring unique loading, unloading and handling systems. Officials said the move is expected to encourage more businesses to shift freight movement from roads to rail.

The decision comes as Indian Railways pushes to increase its share in the country's freight transport network. With railway electrification nearing completion, greater use of rail-based logistics is expected to reduce diesel dependence, cut carbon emissions and lower transportation costs.

During the review meeting, the minister highlighted the success of specialised wagons developed for commodities such as cement and salt, which have improved operational efficiency and demonstrated the benefits of commodity-specific designs. Under the proposed framework, strict standards for wagon design approval and prototype development will remain in place to ensure safety and quality.

The responsibility for safety validation will continue with the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety. Railways believes the new policy will promote innovation, attract new freight customers and strengthen India's logistics ecosystem.

The move aligns with the government's vision of greener transport and building a modern, customer-centric freight network under the broader goal of Viksit Bharat.

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