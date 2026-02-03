Get App
India-US Trade Deal Live: Stock Markets, Rupee Poised For Rally After Tariff Cut

The trade deal will be "effective immediately", President Trump sai after a call with PM Modi on Monday, signaling immediate tariff relief for India.

The US is one of India's largest trading partners, and the balance has been heavily tilted in our favour.
We Have A Deal!

India and the United States have agreed to a trade agreement under which reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods will be slashed to 18% from 25% and the additional 25% duty linked to the purchases of Russian crude oil will be eliminated. The trade deal will be "effective immediately", President Donald Trump said, following a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi late Monday, signaling immediate tariff relief for India.

Notably, the two sides have been locked in negotiations since early 2025, but the talks derailed after the US slapped tariffs as high as 50% on Indian imports in August. After a brief pause, the negotiations resumed in October, but the two countries could not reach the finish line.

