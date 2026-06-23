India Trade Deal To Create American Manufacturing Jobs, Says US Embassy

The United States Embassy in India on Tuesday highlighted the potential benefits of the ongoing India-US trade negotiations, saying a stronger economic partnership between the two countries would help create manufacturing jobs in America while supporting India's economic growth.

In a post on X, the US Embassy said the trade partnership was a "win-win" for both nations, adding that cooperation in areas such as energy security and technology exchanges would help shape the future of bilateral ties.

The remarks came as Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer began discussions in New Delhi on the proposed trade agreement. The current discussions assume significance following changes in the US tariff regime after legal challenges to earlier tariff measures.

India has indicated plans to increase purchases of US energy products, aircraft, technology goods, precious metals and coking coal over the next five years, with a proposed value of around $500 billion. Both sides are now working towards a mutually beneficial agreement that strengthens trade and investment ties.

Greer is visiting India for official talks on the pact. The meeting is being held at Vanijya Bhawan, the headquarters of the Commerce Ministry, and is being attended by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and India's chief negotiator Darpan Jain. The talks are aimed at resolving pending issues and giving final shape to the framework of the proposed trade deal.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had said both sides were "very close" to finalising the agreement. India and the US formally launched negotiations for the bilateral trade pact in February 2025.

Under the proposed framework, Washington had agreed to reduce tariffs on Indian goods, while India offered greater market access for US industrial products and selected agricultural items.

ALSO READ: India's LPG Imports From US Set To Hit Record In June; UAE Supplies Decline

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.