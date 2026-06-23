India's LPG Imports From US Set To Hit Record In June; UAE Supplies Decline

India's imports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the United States are on track to hit a record high in June, underscoring a shift in sourcing patterns amid continued disruptions to supplies from West Asia.

Imports from the U.S. have reached about 635,000 tonnes so far this month, accounting for nearly 65% of India's total LPG imports, according to Kpler data assessed by NDTV Profit.

The U.S. has remained India's largest LPG supplier since March, as geopolitical tensions and disruptions in West Asia reshaped trade flows and prompted buyers to seek alternative sources.

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In contrast, LPG imports from the United Arab Emirates have dropped sharply to around 90,000 tonnes in June. The UAE had been India's leading LPG supplier before the conflict-related disruptions in the region altered supply dynamics.

The latest trend highlights India's growing reliance on U.S. LPG cargoes as refiners and fuel retailers diversify sourcing to ensure stable supplies.

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