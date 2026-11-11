India's Net Direct Tax Collections Rise 11.76% To Cross Rs 14-Lakh-Crore Mark In FY27

India's net direct tax collections rose 11.76% year-on-year to Rs 14.42 lakh crore as of November 10, 2026, according to data released by the Income Tax Department on Wednesday.

Net collections stood at Rs 12.90 lakh crore during the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The latest figures indicate continued growth in tax receipts, although refunds have increased at a faster pace than gross collections.

Gross direct tax collections reached Rs 17.50 lakh crore, registering a 14.02% increase from Rs 15.35 lakh crore reported on November 10, 2025. However, refunds rose 25.91% to Rs 3.08 lakh crore, compared with Rs 2.45 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

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The higher refund outgo has moderated the growth in net collections relative to gross receipts.

Corporate tax collections remained a major contributor. Gross corporate tax collections stood at Rs 8.01 lakh crore, up from Rs 6.91 lakh crore in the corresponding period last year.

Non-corporate tax collections, which include taxes paid by individuals and other non-corporate entities, increased to Rs 8.95 lakh crore from Rs 8.08 lakh crore.

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Securities Transaction Tax (STT) collections recorded particularly strong growth. Receipts climbed to Rs 54,077.90 crore from Rs 35,681.88 crore a year earlier. This reflects a substantial increase in revenue from securities market transactions.

Other tax collections, however, remained marginal at Rs 20.10 crore in gross receipts.

The latest data offers an update on the government's direct tax revenue position during FY27. Net collections provide a clearer picture of the revenue retained by the government after accounting for refunds.

The Income Tax Department released the figures through its official social media account on November 11. The data covers collections up to November 10, 2026.

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