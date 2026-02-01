Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Budget 2026: STT Hike In Budget A Welcome Move To Curb F&O 'Poison', Says Shankar Sharma

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced higher STT rates for derivatives in her Budget 202627 speech.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Budget 2026: STT Hike In Budget A Welcome Move To Curb F&O 'Poison', Says Shankar Sharma
STT applies per transaction, so a higher rate increases the cost of trading for participants who buy and sell frequently.
(Photo source: NDTV)

Market veteran Shankar Sharma said he welcomed the Budget mainly because the government raised the securities transaction tax (STT) on derivatives, a move he said could curb futures-and-options activity among retail traders.

“I love this Budget for ONE major reason: hiking of STT on derivatives,” Sharma said in a reaction shared after the speech. He said derivatives trading had harmed young participants and said the effect would last for years.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced higher STT rates for derivatives in her Budget 2026–27 speech, positioning the move as a “course correction” for the futures-and-options segment and a revenue measure. The Budget raises STT on futures to 0.05% from 0.02%. It also raises STT on options premium and options exercise to 0.15%, from 0.1% and 0.125%, respectively.

ALSO READ: Are You A Salaried Taxpayer? Here's What Changes For You

Sharma framed the STT increase as the Budget's main outcome for markets, and he treated it as an attempt to limit speculative turnover in derivatives.

He said the derivatives segment had drawn in young participants and described it as harmful. “Derivatives are a poison x cocaine, eating away at the roots of our youth,” he said, calling the impact a long-lasting one.

Sitharaman did not link the change to investor protection in the speech. She described it as a “course correction” in the derivatives segment and said it would “generate additional revenues” for the government.

The tax changes are mechanical in design. STT applies per transaction, so a higher rate increases the cost of trading for participants who buy and sell frequently, including intraday strategies that rely on turnover. By raising the transaction levy, the government increases the all-in cost of derivatives trades alongside exchange fees and other statutory charges. The speech does not quantify the expected impact on volumes or participation.
 

Click here to track minute-by-minute updates from the Budget speech, panel discussions, press conferences and expert's reactions to Budget announcements.

Comprehensive Budget 2026 coverage, LIVE TV analysis, Stock Market and Industry reactions, Income Tax changes and Latest News on NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

STT Hike Explained: What Brokerages Say And Why Markets Reacted Sharply

STT Hike Explained: What Brokerages Say And Why Markets Reacted Sharply

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search