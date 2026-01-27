Budget 2026 Core Team: Meet The Key Officials Assisting FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the budget on Feb. 1, this being her ninth budget in a row amid an geopolitical uncertainty and 7.4% growth rate. She is being assisted by notable bureaucrats who are helping her design and finalise the contents of this undertaking. Here's a look at some these prominent officials:

Anuradha Thakur

Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur has been credited as the primary architect of the budget. As the department head, she makes major decisions regarding the allocation of resources and macro-economic framework laid out for 2026-27. She heads the Budget Division, which is in charge of Budget document preperation.

This will be Thakur's first budget, having assumed the position on July 1, 2025. She is also the first woman officer to lead the department.

Arvind Shrivastava

Revenue Secretary Arvind Srivastava is the official in-charge who takes care of tax proposals, which make up Part B of the Budget Speech. His team is responsible for direct taxes which consists of income tax and corporate tax and indirect taxes which include Goods And Services Tax and customs.

Although this is going to be his first Budget as Revenue Secretary, Shrivastava in his earlier stint at the Finance Ministry was Joint Secretary, Budget division. Thereafter, he moved to the Prime Minister's Office looking after the matter related to the finance ministry among others.

With expectations of a customs duty and TDS rationalisation, his role is critical in revenue mobilisation.

Vumlunmang Vualnam

Vumlunmang Vualnam, the expenditure secretary is termed as the 'guardian of the purse'. He oversees the government's spending, subsidy rationalisation, and the implementation of central schemes.His department enforces fiscal discipline to manage the fiscal deficit and provide guidance for the next financial year.

M Nagaraju

M Nagaraju, the Financial Services Secretary of the Department of Financial Services is involved in driving financial inclusion schemes and social security schemes of the government. His department oversees the financial health of public sector banks, insurance companies, and pension systems.

The department is instrumental in driving the government's economic agenda, including credit growth, digital adoption, and social security initiatives.

Arunish Chawla

Arunish Chawla, the secretary to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management is responsible for the government's disinvestment and privatisation roadmap. He manages the non-tax revenue targets derived from selling stakes in central public centre enterprises.

K Moses Chalai

K Moses Chalai, the secretary to Department of Public Enterprises is responsible for capital expenditure plans of select CPSEs and ensuring that budgetary allocations are utilised effectively. His department has also role in monitoring asset monetisation and the overall financial health of state-owned firms.

Besides six departments under the finance ministry, the office of Chief Economic Adviser also provides critical inputs in the Budget.

V Anantha Nageswaran

V Anantha Nageswaran as chief economic adviser provides critical inputs that define the overall macroeconomic context for the Budget. This includes forecasting economic growth, analysing sectoral performance (agriculture, industry, services), and assessing global risks.

Besides, his office also provides advice to the finance minister on key economic reforms, fiscal policy, and financial strategy.

