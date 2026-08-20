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Bessent Says Buybacks Could Be More Than $4 Billion Per Issue

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said buybacks of Treasury securities could be more than $4 billion per issue.

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Bessent Says Buybacks Could Be More Than $4 Billion Per Issue
Image: Bloomberg News
  • US Treasury Secretary Bessent said buybacks could exceed $4 billion per issue
  • Treasury will at least double buyback size for longer-dated securities
  • US 30-year bonds erased gains after the surprise buyback announcement
How will these buybacks affect my personal investments?

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said buybacks of Treasury securities could be more than $4 billion per issue.

“It could be more than the $4 billion per issue,” Bessent said Thursday on CNBC.

Bessent spoke after the Treasury Department said Wednesday that it would increase “by at least double” the size of buybacks for longer-dated securities. The impact in the market was short-lived, with US 30-year bonds erasing gains from the surprise announcement by Thursday. 

Wide fiscal deficits remain a top concern for investors, along with inflation worries amid the war in Iran and supply pressure from a surge in borrowing in the artificial intelligence industry. The climb in US Treasury yields has increased the cost of servicing the national debt, which hit a record $40 trillion this week.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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