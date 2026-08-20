Bessent Says Buybacks Could Be More Than $4 Billion Per Issue

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said buybacks of Treasury securities could be more than $4 billion per issue.

“It could be more than the $4 billion per issue,” Bessent said Thursday on CNBC.

Bessent spoke after the Treasury Department said Wednesday that it would increase “by at least double” the size of buybacks for longer-dated securities. The impact in the market was short-lived, with US 30-year bonds erasing gains from the surprise announcement by Thursday.

Wide fiscal deficits remain a top concern for investors, along with inflation worries amid the war in Iran and supply pressure from a surge in borrowing in the artificial intelligence industry. The climb in US Treasury yields has increased the cost of servicing the national debt, which hit a record $40 trillion this week.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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