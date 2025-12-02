White-Collar Hiring Picks Up Pace In Nov; Witnesses 23% YoY Growth: Report
The Naukri JobSpeak Index report is based on Indian job market trends and hiring activity based on new job listings and recruiter searches on Naukri.com.
White collar hiring in November has surged by 23%, mainly led by non-IT sectors such as education, real estate, hospitality and travel, and insurance, says a report.
October had registered a 9% year-on-year decline in hiring due to advancement of Diwali dates this year while in November it rebounded with a 23% growth, according to the Naukri JobSpeak Index report.
The report further revealed that while IT hiring remained flat during November, several Non-IT sectors witnessed solid hiring growth.
In November, education (44%), real estate (40%), hospitality/travel (40%), and insurance (36%) posted the strongest gains.
Notably, high-value roles (Rs 20 Lakh Per Annum) and unicorn hiring surged in this period, by 38% and 35%, respectively, added the report. Unicorn hiring leapt 35% YOY, led by e-commerce players at 27%, with IT unicorns witnessing a 16% surge.
When it came to geographical location, Chennai (49%), Hyderabad (41%), and Delhi/NCR (41%) continued to drive the bulk of this growth, revealed the report.
Senior cohorts in the experience range of 13-16 years witnessed a 50% YoY growth in hiring by Unicorns, it stated.
Further, the report revealed that entry-level hiring surged 30% nationally, with non-metros taking the lead.
Ahmedabad topped the chart at 41%, followed by Coimbatore (32%) and Jaipur (31%), said the report.
Key metro hubs like Mumbai and Bengaluru posted 29% and 26% growth, respectively, it added.
Meanwhile, Global Capability Centres witnessed a hiring surge of 18% YoY, targeting core tech talent like Data Scientists (49%), Solutions Architects (45%), Full Stack Developers (36%), and Data Engineers (33%), said the report.
Strategy and Management Consulting GCCs led with 50%, while IT-sector GCCs grew by 9% in November, it stated.
"Shift towards Non-IT sectors and demand for high-value roles, continues. One early trend we are observing on the platform is the increased digital hiring adoption among small businesses," Naukri Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal added.