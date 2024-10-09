Telecom Operators See 8% Growth In ARPU, Reaching Rs 157.45 In June Quarter: TRAI

NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceTelecom Operators See 8% Growth In ARPU, Reaching Rs 157.45 In June Quarter: TRAI
09 Oct 2024, 09:52 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The monthly average revenue per user for wireless service stood at Rs 153.54 in the January-March period, thus translating into a 2.55% sequential increase.</p><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
The monthly average revenue per user for wireless service stood at Rs 153.54 in the January-March period, thus translating into a 2.55% sequential increase.

(Source: Unsplash)

In signs of improving financial metrics of telecom firms, the monthly average revenue for mobile services rose over 8% year-on-year to Rs 157.45 per user in the quarter ended June 2024, according to a Telecom Regulatory Authority of India report.

In its quarterly performance indicator report, the TRAI said the Adjusted Gross Revenue of the telecom service sector for the reporting quarter increased by 0.13% on a quarterly basis to Rs 70,555 crore. On a year-on-year basis, AGR grew by 7.51%.

The number of telephone subscribers in India increased to 1,205.64 million against 1,199.28 million in the previous quarter, registering a growth of 0.53%.

Wireline subscriptions came in at 35.11 million, an uptick of 15.81% on an annual basis.

With a net rise of 5.04 million subscribers during the quarter, the total wireless subscriber base increased 0.43% quarter-on-quarter to 1,170.53 million at the end of June 2024 from 1,165.49 million at the end of March 2024. The wireless subscriptions grew 2.36% year-on-year.

Wireline teledensity increased from 2.41% at the end of March 2024 to 2.50% at the end of June 2024.

Wireless Tele-density rose 0.21% quarter-on-quarter to 83.45% at the end of June 2024 compared to 83.27%.

The overall teledensity in India increased to 85.95% quarter-on-quarter from 85.69%.

While rural teledensity advanced to 59.65% in June against 59.19% in March, urban teledensity declined from 133.72% to 133.46%.

The total number of internet subscribers grew 1.59% quarter-on-quarter to 969.60 million as of June 2024.

The Internet subscriber base includes 28.85 million narrowband subscribers and 940.75 million broadband users.

Reliance Jio witnessed the highest 9.18% increase in subscriber base to 489.72 million.

Bharti Airtel's user base rose 4.42% to 398.07 million.

Troubled telco Vodafone Idea's subscription declined by 5.30% to 218.12 million.

State-owned BSNL and MTNL saw a drop of 13.16% and 4.88% in subscriber base, respectively.

