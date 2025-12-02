Rupee Hits Record Low Against US Dollar

The rupee fell to a new record low against US dollar on Tuesday. It slumped 39 paise to 89.95 against the US currency.

The Indian currency tumbled 14 paise to 89.70 against the greenback, marked the lowest opening level. It settled at 89.56 a dollar in the previous session.

The dollar index, which gauges the strength of US unit against six major currencies, was trading steady at 99.41 as of 9:23 a.m.