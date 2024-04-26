NIPFP Estimates India's GDP To Grow At 7.1% In FY25

NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceNIPFP Estimates India's GDP To Grow At 7.1% In FY25
26 Apr 2024, 07:55 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A woman selling bangles in a market in India. (Source:&nbsp;<strong><a href="https://unsplash.com/@onixion">Alin Andersen</a></strong>/Unsplash)</p></div>
A woman selling bangles in a market in India. (Source: Alin Andersen/Unsplash)

Economic think-tank National Institute of Public Finance and Policy on Friday said it has estimated India's GDP growth at 7.1% for the current fiscal, using high-frequency models.

NIPFP, in a series of tweets, said the Centre is on a fiscal consolidation path through buoyancy in taxes and revenue expenditure compression.

The economic think tank said that in 2023-24, states' capex growth is robust due to significant capex transfers from the Centre.

While the Asian Development Bank and Fitch Ratings have estimated India's growth at 7%, the International Monetary Fund, S&P Global Ratings and Morgan Stanley projected a 6.8% growth rate for FY25.

