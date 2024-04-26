NIPFP Estimates India's GDP To Grow At 7.1% In FY25

ADVERTISEMENT
Economic think-tank National Institute of Public Finance and Policy on Friday said it has estimated India's GDP growth at 7.1% for the current fiscal, using high-frequency models.
NIPFP, in a series of tweets, said the Centre is on a fiscal consolidation path through buoyancy in taxes and revenue expenditure compression.
The economic think tank said that in 2023-24, states' capex growth is robust due to significant capex transfers from the Centre.
While the Asian Development Bank and Fitch Ratings have estimated India's growth at 7%, the International Monetary Fund, S&P Global Ratings and Morgan Stanley projected a 6.8% growth rate for FY25.