Cabinet Meeting: Government Approves National Mission On Natural Farming Worth Rs 2,481 Crore

The Union Cabinet on Monday has approved the launch of the National Mission on Natural Farming as a standalone centrally sponsored scheme under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare. The initiative aims to promote sustainable agricultural practices and reduce dependency on chemical inputs in farming.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the scheme's details, highlighting a total financial outlay of Rs 2,481 crore. Of this, the Government of India will contribute Rs 1,584 crore, while the remaining Rs 897 crore will be borne by the states. The funding will extend up to the 15th Finance Commission period, ending in 2025-26.

Natural farming follows local agro-ecological principles rooted in local knowledge, location specific technologies and is evolved as per the local agro-ecology. "Rooted in the traditional knowledge inherited from their forefathers, farmers will practise natural farming as a chemical free farming which involves local livestock integrated natural farming methods, diversified crop systems, etc.," Vaishnaw said.

The mission aims at promoting natural farming practices for providing safe & nutritious food for all. It is designed to support farmers to reduce input cost of cultivation and dependency to externally purchased inputs. Natural farming will build & maintain healthy soil ecosystems, promote biodiversity and encourage diverse cropping systems to enhance resilience as suitable to the local agroecology are the benefits of natural farming.

According to Vaishnaw, the National Mission on Natural Farming is launched as a shift to scientifically revive and strengthen agriculture practices towards sustainability, climate resilience and healthy food for farmer families and consumers.

In the next two years, the mission will be implemented in 15,000 clusters in gram panchayats, which are willing, & reach 1 crore farmers and initiate natural farming in 7.5 lakh Ha area. Preference will be given to areas having prevalence of practising NF farmers, SRLM or PACS or FPOs, etc. "Further, need-based 10,000 bio-input resource centres will be set-up to provide easy availability and accessibility to ready-to-use natural farming inputs for farmers," the Union Minister said.