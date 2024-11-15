Moody's Says Indian Economy In Sweet Spot, Forecasts 7.2% Growth In 2024

Indian economy is in a sweet spot, with a mix of solid growth and moderating inflation, Moody's Ratings said, forecasting a 7.2% GDP growth in the 2024 calendar year and 6.6% in the next.

In its Global Macro Outlook 2025-26, the rating agency said the global economy has shown remarkable resilience in bouncing back from supply chain disruptions during the pandemic, an energy and food crisis after the Russia-Ukraine war began, high inflation and consequent monetary policy tightening.

"Most G-20 economies will experience steady growth and continue to benefit from policy easing and supportive commodity prices," it said.

However, post-election changes in US domestic and international policies could potentially accelerate global economic fragmentation, complicating ongoing stabilisation. The aggregate and net effects of trade, fiscal, immigration and regulatory policy changes will expand the range of outcomes for countries and sectors.

On India, Moody's said the real GDP expanded 6.7% year-over-year in the second quarter (April-June) of 2024, driven by a revival in household consumption, robust investment and strong manufacturing activity.

High-frequency indicators—including expanding manufacturing and services PMIs, robust credit growth and consumer optimism—signal steady economic momentum in Q3.

"Indeed, from a macroeconomic perspective, the Indian economy is in a sweet spot, with the mix of solid growth and moderating inflation. We forecast 7.2% growth for calendar year 2024, followed by 6.6% in 2025 and 6.5% in 2026," it said.