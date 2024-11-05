India’s Shadow Lenders Retreat As Bad Loans Rise Amid Crackdown

Even though they are a small part of overall lending, the signs of stress are prompting firms to pull back on personal loans, a move that may impact growth. Shadow lenders’ asset growth will slow to between 16% to 18% in fiscal 2025, down from 25% in the prior fiscal year, according to rating agency Icra Ltd.

Bajaj Finance, one of the largest unsecured lenders, is cutting the number of clients with multiple loans, according to a presentation.

Axis Bank Ltd. is also slowing disbursements on unsecured products. “There is no acceleration in that business that’s happening at this point,” said Subrat Mohanty, executive director, banking operations & transformation at Axis Bank, referring to personal loans.

The surge in bad loans on credit card, personal loan and microfinance portfolios comes nearly a year after the banking regulator tightened rules for unsecured loans, trying to get ahead of any blow-ups.

More than six years ago, a of bad loans years in the making dragged on growth, pushing the government to overhaul bankruptcy laws and recapitalize state-owned banks.

RBI last year asked shadow lenders and banks to increase buffers for some consumer loans in an effort to check the “exuberance” in unsecured loan growth. It also mandated banks to increase their risk weightings to the non-bank sector.

Household savings had dropped to a multi-year low and Indians were borrowing record amounts on their credit cards and loading up on other debt, raising concerns of a build up of systemic risk.

“Without Reserve Bank of India’s action last November, the current situation could have been worse,” said Amod Khanorkar, chief rating officer at Infomerics Ratings.

“Individual borrowers have taken personal loans to consume things they cannot afford due to limited incomes,” said Nirmal Jain, founder of IIFL Group, a financial services conglomerate, whose loan losses and provisions rose by 62% in the September quarter from the previous three-month period. “This has triggered defaults in those loans.”

In addition to personal loans, risk is also building in loans to small and medium-sized businesses, where the lines between personal and corporate credit is blurry, according to a consultant who advises several financial institutions, and asked not to be identified citing confidential discussions.