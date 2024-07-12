"India's industrial output rose amid strong manufacturing.The Index of Industrial Production grew by 5.9% in May, as compared with growth of 5% in April, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Friday..Mining output rose by 6.6% in May, as compared to 6.7% in April. Manufacturing output grew by 4.6%, as against 3.9% in the last month.Electricity generation rose by 13.7%, as compared with 10.2% in the previous month.Industrial output, as classified by the end use of goods, showed:Primary goods output rose by 7.3%, as compared with 7% in April.Capital goods output increased 2.5%, as against 3.1% in the previous month.Intermediate goods output grew by 2.5%, as compared with 3.2% last month.Infrastructure and construction goods output gained 6.9% versus 8% a month ago.Consumer durables output rose by 12.3%, after growing by 9.8% in the previous month.Consumer non-durables output rose by 2.3% versus 2.4% last month..Monetary Policy Will 'Unambiguously' Focus On Getting Inflation Down: RBI Governor"