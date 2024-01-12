IIP: India's Industrial Output Expands 2.4% In November, Misses Estimates

NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceIIP: India's Industrial Output Expands 2.4% In November, Misses Estimates
Economists polled by Bloomberg had forecasted November IIP growth at 3.5%.

12 Jan 2024, 05:42 PM IST
India's industrial output saw muted growth in November after rising to a 16-month high in the previous month.

The Index of Industrial Production grew 2.4% in November, as compared with a revised growth of 11.6% in October, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Friday.

Sectoral Estimates (YoY)

  • Mining output grew by 6.8%.

  • Manufacturing output expanded by 1.2%.

  • Electricity generation rose by 5.8%.

Industrial output, as classified by the end use of goods, showed:

  • Primary goods output rose 8.4%.

  • Capital goods output fell 1.1%.

  • Intermediate goods output rose 3.5%.

  • Infrastructure and construction goods output rose 1.5%.

  • Consumer durables output fell 5.4%.

  • Consumer non-durables output fell 3.6%.

