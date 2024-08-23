GST Should Be Implemented Effectively With Positive Attitude Towards Taxpayers: Sitharaman

Economy & FinanceGST Should Be Implemented Effectively With Positive Attitude Towards Taxpayers: Sitharaman
Speaking at the inauguration of the newly constructed GST Bhawan at Hiran Magri in Udaipur, Sitharaman said, "GST offices are being made convenient since 2019... This will help taxpayers to easily get their problems resolved."
The goods and services tax should be implemented effectively and officers should keep their attitude towards taxpayers positive, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said here on Friday.
Calling for a 'positive atmosphere' between the officer and taxpayers, the FM said, "Officers should keep their attitude positive towards the taxpayer so that there is no need to take harsh steps."
"In the GST Council, too, officers and ministers are solving problems immediately," she said.