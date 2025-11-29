Govt Reforms, Domestic Manufacturing Push Lift Q2 Growth To 8.2%: Goyal

"We will continue to see relentless growth," Goyal said, adding India's merchandise and services exports too have recorded high growth during April-October this fiscal.

During April-October this fiscal, merchandise exports increased marginally by 0.63% to $254.25 billion, and imports rose 6.37 per centto USD 451.08 billion.

During the first nine months of this financial year, services exports stood at $237.55 billion, compared to $216.45 billion in April-October 2024.