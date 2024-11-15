Gems And Jewellery Exports Up 9.18% In October: GJEPC

India's gems and jewellery exports grew by 9.18% to Rs 25,194 crore in October, due to revival in demand for cut and polished diamond, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council said on Friday.

The overall exports stood at Rs 22,857 crore during the corresponding period of previous year, GJEPC said in a statement.

CPD (cut and polished diamond) exports went up by 11.32% during October this year to Rs 11,795 crore from Rs 10,495 crore recorded in the same month a year ago.

"This is a welcome relief for our industry, as we've experienced export growth of 9.18% in October. Notably, the export of cut and polished diamond grew 11.32% compared to October 2023. We are optimistic that this trend will continue, especially with the approaching holiday season in the West, which will likely drive further demand for gems and jewellery. Furthermore, the Council is making concerted efforts to expand into new markets, while strengthening demand in existing ones," GJEPC chairman Vipul Shah said.