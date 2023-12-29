Fuel Price Cuts: Nothing On Cards For Now

The Union government has denied speculations of a possible cut in fuel prices soon.

Nothing is being planned regarding cut in petrol and diesel prices as of now, two persons with knowledge of the matter told NDTV Profit on the condition of anonymity.

These comments from persons in the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas came amid reports that fuel prices could be cut soon.

The possible cut was expected as a new year gift to the people months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Crude oil prices have dropped to an average of $77 per barrel in 2023 compared with $93 per barrel in 2022.