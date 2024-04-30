NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceEight Core Industries Grow At Fastest Pace In Three Months
ADVERTISEMENT

Eight Core Industries Grow At Fastest Pace In Three Months

The index of eight core industries rose 6.7% in February 2024, as compared with 4.1% in January.

30 Apr 2024, 05:30 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Freepik) </p></div>
(Source: Freepik)

India's eight core infrastructure industries grew at the fastest pace in three months, led by double-digit growth in coal, natural gas and cement. The index of eight core industries rose 6.7% in February, as compared with 4.1% in January, according to data released by the government on Tuesday.

Break-Up Across Eight Core Sectors (YoY)

  • Coal output rose 11.6% in February versus 10.2% in January.

  • Crude oil output surged by 7.9%, as compared with 0.7%.

  • Natural gas output grew 11.3% versus 5.5% a month ago.

  • Refinery products rose 2.6%, as compared with a 4.3% fall in the previous month.

  • Fertiliser production fell 9.5%, as against a decline of 0.6% last month.

  • Steel output rose 8.4%, as compared with 8.7% last month.

  • Cement rose 10.2% versus a fall of 5.7% in the previous month.

  • Electricity output rose 6.3%, as compared with a rise of 5.7%.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT