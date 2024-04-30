Eight Core Industries Grow At Fastest Pace In Three Months
The index of eight core industries rose 6.7% in February 2024, as compared with 4.1% in January.
India's eight core infrastructure industries grew at the fastest pace in three months, led by double-digit growth in coal, natural gas and cement. The index of eight core industries rose 6.7% in February, as compared with 4.1% in January, according to data released by the government on Tuesday.
Break-Up Across Eight Core Sectors (YoY)
Coal output rose 11.6% in February versus 10.2% in January.
Crude oil output surged by 7.9%, as compared with 0.7%.
Natural gas output grew 11.3% versus 5.5% a month ago.
Refinery products rose 2.6%, as compared with a 4.3% fall in the previous month.
Fertiliser production fell 9.5%, as against a decline of 0.6% last month.
Steel output rose 8.4%, as compared with 8.7% last month.
Cement rose 10.2% versus a fall of 5.7% in the previous month.
Electricity output rose 6.3%, as compared with a rise of 5.7%.