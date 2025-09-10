CBIC Chief To Meet Industry Bodies, Sector Representatives On Implementation Of GST Reforms

Business NewsEconomy & FinanceCBIC Chief To Meet Industry Bodies, Sector Representatives On Implementation Of GST Reforms
The CBIC chief will meet various trade bodies and industries, including Assocham, Ficci, CII and PHDCCI, on Sept. 10 to discuss the GST reforms, rate rationalisation and their implementation.

10 Sep 2025, 12:08 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> The new rates will be effective Sept. 22. (Photo: Envato)</p></div>
The new rates will be effective Sept. 22. (Photo: Envato)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

To ensure smooth implementation of the GST reform, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs chairman Sanjay Kumar Agarwal will be meeting representatives from various sectors, like industry chambers, beginning on Wednesday.

The GST council in its 56th meeting last week decided to make Goods and Services Tax a two-tier structure of 5 and 18% against the current four-slab regime of 5, 12, 18 and 28%, plus a compensation Cess.

The new rates will be effective Sept. 22.

Sources said the CBIC chief will meet various trade bodies and industries, including Assocham, Ficci, CII and PHDCCI, on Sept. 10 to discuss the GST reforms, rate rationalisation and their implementation.

The chairman would also be meeting representatives of the consumer electronics sector, FMCG, common man items, handicrafts, sports goods, toys, miscellaneous sector, and the medical/pharma sector on Wednesday.

On Sept. 11, the CBIC chief will also meet representatives of the hospitality, renewable energy, construction sectors and the fibre and textile association.

On Sept. 12, a meeting has been scheduled with various associations of the automobile and transport Sector, leather, food, insurance and agriculture sectors.

The objective is to ensure their smooth implementation, address technical queries and ensure wider dissemination of these reform measures, sources said.

