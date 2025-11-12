Cabinet Okays Rs 45,000 Crore Boost For Exporters Amid Global Headwinds

The Export Promotion Mission, or EPM, will mark a strategic shift from multiple fragmented schemes to a "single, outcome-based, and adaptive mechanism" that can respond swiftly to global trade challenges and evolving exporter needs, the government said, while calling it the "flagship initiative for exports".

The scheme has been approved for the period stretching from financial years 2026 to 2031.

"EPM consolidates key export support schemes such as the Interest Equalisation Scheme (IES) and Market Access Initiative (MAI), aligning them with contemporary trade needs," stated a release, issued following the Cabinet meeting.

The mission will operate through two integrated sub-schemes — Niryat Protsahan and Niryat Disha. The first sub-scheme will focus on "improving access to affordable trade finance for MSMEs" through a range of instruments such as interest subvention, export factoring, collateral guarantees, credit cards for e-commerce exporters, and credit enhancement support for diversification into new markets.

On the other hand, Niryat Disha will focus on non-financial enablers that "enhance market readiness and competitiveness", including export quality and compliance support, assistance for international branding, packaging, and participation in trade fairs.

Under Niryat Disha, the government will also offer support for "export warehousing and logistics, inland transport reimbursements, and trade intelligence and capacity-building initiatives", the release added.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) will act as the implementing agency, with all processes — from application to disbursal — being managed through a dedicated digital platform integrated with existing trade systems.

The mission is expected to facilitate access to affordable trade finance for MSMEs, improve market access and visibility for Indian products, boost exports from non-traditional districts and sectors, and generate employment across manufacturing, logistics, and allied services, the government noted.