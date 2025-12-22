LIC Housing Finance Reduces Lending Rates To 7.15% On New Home Loans

LIC HF cuts lending rate on new home loans. (Photo source: LIC Housing Finance/Facebook)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed
LIC Housing Finance Ltd. on Monday said it has reduced its rate of interest on new home loans to 7.15%.
The revised interest rates on new home loan sanctions will now start from 7.15% onwards, effective December 22, 2025, the mortgage firm said in a statement on Monday.
At a time when buyers are cautiously reassessing their decisions, this move is expected to lift homebuyer sentiment, reinforcing LIC Housing Finance’s commitment to making home ownership more affordable, it said.
The reduction follows the recent 25 bps repo rate cut by the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).