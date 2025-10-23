WazirX To Restart Operations On Oct 24 After 15-Month Shutdown; No Trading Fees To Be Levied

Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX is set to restart operations from Oct. 24, after a 15-month shutdown, as the company recovered from a cyberattack that caused a loss of $234 million.

The resumption of WazirX's operations, as reported by the media on Thursday citing a company statement, comes after the completion of its restructuring process approved by the High Court of Singapore and backed by a majority of its creditors.

WazirX reportedly stated that it would levy zero trading fees for traders during the first 30 days of operation. The company further noted that tokens will be enabled over four days in phases, with complete activation to be reached by Oct. 27.

"Asset security is currently a crucial aspect in the global crypto ecosystem. Our partnership with BitGo adds an additional layer of trust and protection with world-class custody standards, as we restart," reports quoted Nischal Shetty, founder, WazirX, as saying.

"Trading will be enabled gradually over four days, beginning 24 October 2025. Each day, around 25% of all tokens will be enabled for trading until the platform reaches full functionality by 27 October," the company stated.

The development comes around 10 days after the Singapore court sanctioned cyrptocurrency firm WazirX's restructuring plans as drafted by Zettai Pte Ltd., with a few alterations. Zettai is the company's parent entity.

This approval was given out after a re-vote in August 2025, where 95.7% of the firm's voting creditors (making up 94.6% of the value) voiced approval for the scheme.

Notably, WazirX had lost close to 45% of its cryptocurrency assets in the cyber attack carried out in July 2024.

WazirX aims to reconsolidate its place in the Indian crypto market with its relaunch. The firm has a tie-up with BitGo, a prominent global name in digital asset custody, to boost fund security.