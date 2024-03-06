BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Draws Record Influx As Coin Tops $69,000

All together, the 10 US spot Bitcoin ETFs that were approved in a historic moment for crypto in January clocked in record volume Tuesday, with over $10.3 billion worth of shares exchanging hands, surpassing a record set last week. The funds have taken in a net $8.5 billion in cash since launching. That’s even with the billions that have been drained from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. Fidelity’s FBTC and ARK 21Shares’ ARKB follow BlackRock for the most amount of inflows.