Covid-19 Update: 594 Fresh Cases Recorded In India
India reported 594 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total to 4.50 crore. The case fatality rate is 1.19%.
India on Thursday recorded 594 fresh Covid-19 infections while the number of active cases increased to 2,669 from 2,311 the previous day, according to Union health ministry data.
The country's Covid-19 tally stands at 4.50 crore (4,50,06,572). The death toll climbed to 5,33,327 with six more people — three from Kerala, two from Karnataka and one from Punjab — succumbing to the viral disease, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,70,576. The national recovery rate stands at 98.81%, according to the health ministry's website.
The case fatality rate stands at 1.19%.
According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.