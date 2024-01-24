United Spirits Shares Hit Life High After Q3 Profit Jumps

Shares of United Spirits rose 3.42% intraday, the highest level since its listing on Sept. 27, 2001. The stock pared gains to trade 0.55% higher at 10:43 a.m., compared to 1.00% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

It has risen 36.29% in the past 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 57.25.

Of the 24 analysts tracking the company, 12 maintain a 'buy' rating, seven recommend a 'hold,' and five suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies an upside of 0.9%.