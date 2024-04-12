Phoenix Mills Shares Hit Record High After Retail Consumption Jumps 27% In FY24

Phoenix Mills' stock rose as much as 3.68% during the day to Rs 3,140 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 0.68% higher at Rs 3,049.05 per share, compared to a 0.45% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 09:48 a.m.

The share price has risen 137.28% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 68.96.

Out of 17 analysts tracking the company, 11 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, four recommend 'hold' and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 8.4%.

Catch all the live stock market updates here!