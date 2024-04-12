NDTV ProfitMarketsStock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Down At Pre-Open; Vodafone Idea, TCS, Dr Reddy's Labs In Focus
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Down At Pre-Open; Vodafone Idea, TCS, Dr Reddy's Labs In Focus

Here are the news updates about India's stock markets on April 12.

12 Apr 2024, 09:08 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>BSE Headquarters in Mumbai. (Source: NDTV Profit/Vijay Sartape)</p></div>
BSE Headquarters in Mumbai. (Source: NDTV Profit/Vijay Sartape)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Yield On The 10-Year Bond Advance

  • The yield on the 10-year bond opened 6 bps higher at 7.17%.

  • It closed at 7.11% on Wednesday.

Source: Bloomberg

ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee Weakens Against U.S. Dollar

  • The local currency weakened by 16 paise to open at 83.35 against the U.S dollar.

  • It closed at 83.19 on Wednesday.

Source: Bloomberg


CLSA Retains 'Buy' On PVR Inox With Target Price Rs 2,280

  • CLSA has retained a 'Buy' with a target price of 2,280 , which is an upside potential of 65%.

  • Retains FY25/26CL admits of 187/210m and ATP of Rs250/257

  • PVR Inox is sector leader in a consolidating market.

  • PVR Inox/multiplexes occupancy should re-build in the mid-long term as multiplexes.

  • Thinks current content challenge is not structural.

  • Content challenge will hit multiplexes’ and PVR Inox’s near term ticket pricing and margins.

  • The company plans to add 150-160 screens each year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goldman Initiates 'Buy' On Neuland Labs

  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Neuland Laboratories Ltd. with a 'Buy' with Price target of Rs 9,100, which is 46% upside potential.

  • Barring challenges to FY25 growth on account of a high base, sees multiple catalysts:

  • Expects improving biotech funding environment

  • New capacity at unit-3 coming online from FY25-end

  • Commercialisation of a large molecule in FY26/27.

  • Key risks: product concentration risk, vendor consolidation, regulatory compliance issues.


Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On Syngene International

  • Goldman Sachs initiated a 'Buy' on Syngene International Ltd. with Price target of Rs 875, which is a 20% upside potential.

  • Multiple catalysts are present for the company.

  • Leading position in CRO space with CDMO business is set to inflect

  • Improving biotech funding environment.

  • Ramp-up of Mangalore API/ Stelis biologics plant in H2FY25/FY26

  • Goldman Sachs expects new contract wins.

ADVERTISEMENT















Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT