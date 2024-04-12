Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Down At Pre-Open; Vodafone Idea, TCS, Dr Reddy's Labs In Focus

CLSA has retained a 'Buy' with a target price of 2,280 , which is an upside potential of 65%.

Retains FY25/26CL admits of 187/210m and ATP of Rs250/257

PVR Inox is sector leader in a consolidating market.

PVR Inox/multiplexes occupancy should re-build in the mid-long term as multiplexes.

Thinks current content challenge is not structural.

Content challenge will hit multiplexes’ and PVR Inox’s near term ticket pricing and margins.