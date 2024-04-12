Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Down At Pre-Open; Vodafone Idea, TCS, Dr Reddy's Labs In Focus
Here are the news updates about India's stock markets on April 12.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Advance
The yield on the 10-year bond opened 6 bps higher at 7.17%.
It closed at 7.11% on Wednesday.
Source: Bloomberg
Rupee Weakens Against U.S. Dollar
The local currency weakened by 16 paise to open at 83.35 against the U.S dollar.
It closed at 83.19 on Wednesday.
Source: Bloomberg
CLSA Retains 'Buy' On PVR Inox With Target Price Rs 2,280
CLSA has retained a 'Buy' with a target price of 2,280 , which is an upside potential of 65%.
Retains FY25/26CL admits of 187/210m and ATP of Rs250/257
PVR Inox is sector leader in a consolidating market.
PVR Inox/multiplexes occupancy should re-build in the mid-long term as multiplexes.
Thinks current content challenge is not structural.
Content challenge will hit multiplexes’ and PVR Inox’s near term ticket pricing and margins.
The company plans to add 150-160 screens each year.
Goldman Initiates 'Buy' On Neuland Labs
Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Neuland Laboratories Ltd. with a 'Buy' with Price target of Rs 9,100, which is 46% upside potential.
Barring challenges to FY25 growth on account of a high base, sees multiple catalysts:
Expects improving biotech funding environment
New capacity at unit-3 coming online from FY25-end
Commercialisation of a large molecule in FY26/27.
Key risks: product concentration risk, vendor consolidation, regulatory compliance issues.
Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On Syngene International
Goldman Sachs initiated a 'Buy' on Syngene International Ltd. with Price target of Rs 875, which is a 20% upside potential.
Multiple catalysts are present for the company.
Leading position in CRO space with CDMO business is set to inflect
Improving biotech funding environment.
Ramp-up of Mangalore API/ Stelis biologics plant in H2FY25/FY26
Goldman Sachs expects new contract wins.