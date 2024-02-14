NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksNBCC Shares Locked In Upper Circuit After Q3 Profit Jumps 59%
ADVERTISEMENT

NBCC Shares Locked In Upper Circuit After Q3 Profit Jumps 59%

The company's net profit jumped 58.9% year-on-year to Rs 113.6 crore in the quarter ended Dec. 31 FY24, according to an exchange filing.

14 Feb 2024, 10:57 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mother Teresa Bhavan, SVNIT, Surat developed By NBCC India (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Mother Teresa Bhavan, SVNIT, Surat developed By NBCC India (Source: Company website)

Shares of NBCC (India) Ltd. were locked in 5% upper circuit on Wednesday after its third-quarter profit rose.

The company's net profit jumped 58.9% year-on-year to Rs 113.6 crore in the quarter ended Dec. 31, according to an exchange filing.

NBCC (India) Q3 FY24 Results (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 12.96% at Rs 2,412.6 crore.

  • Ebitda up 23.22% at Rs 117.3 crore.

  • Margin expands 40 basis point to 4.86%.

  • Net profit up 58.9% at Rs 113.6 crore.

NBCC Shares Locked In Upper Circuit After Q3 Profit Jumps 59%

Shares of the company rose as much as 4.98% and was locked in its upper circuit limit as of 10:02 a.m. This compares to a 0.57% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 292.19% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.07 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 54.69, indicating that the stock may be oversold.

Of the five analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating and three suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies an upside of 22.5%.

ALSO READ

Eicher Motors Q3 Review: The Ride Ahead Is Bumpier For Royal Enfield

Opinion
Eicher Motors Q3 Review: The Ride Ahead Is Bumpier For Royal Enfield
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT