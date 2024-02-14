NBCC Shares Locked In Upper Circuit After Q3 Profit Jumps 59%

Shares of the company rose as much as 4.98% and was locked in its upper circuit limit as of 10:02 a.m. This compares to a 0.57% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 292.19% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.07 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 54.69, indicating that the stock may be oversold.

Of the five analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating and three suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies an upside of 22.5%.