Gravita India Shares Fall To One-Month Low As Q4 Margin Contracts

Gravita's stock declined as much as 7.15% during the day to the lowest since March 26 on the NSE. It was trading 5.53% lower, compared to a 0.10% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 9:55 a.m.

The stock has gained 80.94% in the last 12 months but fallen 15.69% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 41.31.

Four analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 39.6%.