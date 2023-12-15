KFin Technologies Shares Slump Over 9% After 20% Equity Changes Hands

Shares of the KFin Technologies Ltd. declined as much as 9.2%, reaching the lowest level since Nov. 7, before paring loss to trade 5.31% lower at 11:06 a.m. This compares to a 0.61% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 46.49% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 369 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 46.09.

Of the eight analysts tracking the company, five maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold,' and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 0.5%.