Zomato Launches District App For Android, Apple Users

Zomato has launched a new app, District, for its going-out business, which includes dining out and other ticketed events.

The app has gone live on the two major app stores and appears to be in beta mode. This app will now be duplicating offerings from Paytm's Insider and TicketNew apps, as well as its own offers on Zomato app's dining out and live entertainment apps.

The District app will be the foundation of the Zomato group's third largest consumer-facing business.

"Today, Zomato and Blinkit are our two large consumer businesses, and both of them serve customers' needs at home. However, we also have one of India’s largest ‘going-out’ businesses," Goyal had said in a shareholders letter for Q1FY25.

The company's dining-out business is at a run-rate of over $500 million in annualised gross order value and is already profitable.

"We believe that there is an opportunity to further expand our going-out offering, building on top of our dining-out business. Additional use cases for customers in the going-out space include movies, sports ticketing, live performances, shopping, staycations, etc., some of which we have already launched or are building as we speak," Goyal said in the letter.

The going-out segment became a reportable segment in Zomato's earnings starting in July 2023. For the first quarter, the segment reported a revenue of Rs 95 crore and a profit of Rs 11 crore.