Your Guide To FII Positions For Oct. 30 Trade

The Nifty October futures were up by 0.5% to 24,477 at a premium of 11 points, with the open interest down by 17.7%.

The Nifty Bank October futures were up by 1.9% to 52,294 at a premium of 26 points, while its open interest was down 27%.

The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Oct. 31 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,000 call strikes, with the 24,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.

For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Oct. 30, the maximum call open interest was at 53,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 50,000.