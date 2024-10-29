Your Guide To FII Positions For Oct. 30 Trade
The FIIs bought index options worth Rs 37,704 crore, stock futures worth Rs 3,335 crore, index futures worth Rs 2,702 crore and stock options worth Rs 515 crore.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers for the 22nd consecutive day in the cash market while they were net buyers in index futures, stock futures, index options, as well as stock options for the second day in a row.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors have been net sellers for the last 22 sessions and offloaded stocks worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore, making it the longest losing streak since July 2022 over two years. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 26th straight session.
The foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth approximately Rs 548.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 730.1 crore.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Oct. 31 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
The FIIs' long-to-short ratio in index futures remains at 40%:60%.
F&O Cues
The Nifty October futures were up by 0.5% to 24,477 at a premium of 11 points, with the open interest down by 17.7%.
The Nifty Bank October futures were up by 1.9% to 52,294 at a premium of 26 points, while its open interest was down 27%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Oct. 31 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,000 call strikes, with the 24,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Oct. 30, the maximum call open interest was at 53,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 50,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 8,564 crore at the end of October expiry—from Rs 29,008 crore a day earlier—to Rs 20,444 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 3,224 crore at the end of October expiry—from Rs 10,414 crore a day earlier—to Rs 7,190 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors rose to 1.30 from 1.21 on previous day.