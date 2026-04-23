Who Is Mohak Shroff? Microsoft's Indian-Origin Pick For Powering LinkedIn's AI Evolution

Microsoft has reshaped its leadership across LinkedIn and its broader workplace ecosystem, elevating Mohak Shroff to a newly created role that puts him at the centre of its AI ambitions. Alongside this move, Daniel Shapero steps in as LinkedIn's CEO, while Ryan Roslansky expands his influence across Microsoft's productivity portfolio.

Shroff, now President of Platforms and Digital Work at Microsoft, is tasked with steering long-term technology strategy across both companies. In a LinkedIn post, he underscored his mandate to drive innovation with a strong emphasis on AI-led transformation. His elevation reflects nearly two decades of behind-the-scenes impact and positions him at the helm of platforms serving over 900 million users, signalling Microsoft's intensified push toward AI-first work environments.

Why Shroff?

Shroff's journey and technical depth make him a natural fit for the role. Born in Mumbai in 1978 with roots in Gujarat, he spent much of his early life in Bahrain before moving to the United States for higher studies. He graduated with a Computer Science degree from the University of Texas at Austin at the turn of the internet boom, sharpening his skills in emerging web technologies.

Early Career Foundations

Shroff began with a software engineering internship at Oracle in 1999, where he worked on enterprise-scale systems. He then spent eight years at Ariba, playing a key role in building early B2B commerce infrastructure and leading major revenue-driving initiatives.

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Rise At LinkedIn

Shroff joined LinkedIn in 2008, a period that coincided with the platform's rapid growth. Over the years, he rose through the ranks, leading product engineering and consumer platforms. His work included building advertising systems, scaling subscription and jobs businesses, and overhauling payments infrastructure.

One of his defining contributions was “Project Inversion,” a large-scale platform rebuild that enabled LinkedIn to grow to its current global scale. By 2017, he was Senior Vice President of Engineering, overseeing critical systems powering the network.

New Role At Microsoft

In his current position, Shroff acts as the architectural bridge between LinkedIn and Microsoft's productivity ecosystem. Reporting to Roslansky, he will lead efforts to integrate advanced AI capabilities across platforms, focusing on what Microsoft describes as an “agentic web”—where AI assistants handle complex, cross-platform tasks.

His mandate is to unify LinkedIn's professional graph with Microsoft 365 tools, building an AI-first infrastructure aimed at transforming how over a billion professionals work and collaborate.

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Influence Beyond Microsoft

Shroff's influence extends beyond his executive role. He has served on the board of eBay since 2020, advising on platform modernization and AI adoption.

His estimated net worth, reportedly between $1.1 million and $2 million, is driven largely by equity holdings and long-term investments.

With his deep engineering background and experience scaling global platforms, Shroff is now positioned as a key figure in Microsoft's next phase—where AI is set to redefine the future of work.

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