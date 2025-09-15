Vodafone Idea's AGR Challenge Heads To Supreme Court This Week

The Supreme Court will hear a petition by Vodafone Idea Ltd. seeking quashing of the additional AGR demands for the period until 2016-17 this Friday, Sept. 19.

The company moved the apex court last week seeking a direction to the Department of Telecommunications to 'comprehensively re-assess and reconcile all AGR dues for the period up to fiscal 2016-17 following the 'Deduction Verification Guidelines' dated Feb. 3, 2020. It sought an early hearing on its petition.

In a setback to telecom majors including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, the Supreme Court in May refused to review its 2021 order rejecting their pleas to rectify alleged errors in the calculation of adjusted gross revenue dues. The telecom companies had argued that arithmetical errors in the calculation be rectified and there were cases of duplication of entries.

The top court in September 2020 fixed a time frame of 10 years for telecom service providers struggling to pay Rs 93,520 crore of AGR related dues to clear their outstanding amount to the government.