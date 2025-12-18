BusinessVodafone Idea Subsidiary Raises Rs 3,300 Crore Via NCD To Boost Capex
Vodafone Idea Subsidiary Raises Rs 3,300 Crore Via NCD To Boost Capex
The proceeds will be used by VITIL to repay its payment obligation to Vodafone Idea, the company said, adding that this will enable the telecom operator to bolster its capex and support business growth.
Vodafone Idea could be set for a massive relief. (Photo: NDTV Profit)
"VI (Vodafone Idea) today announced the successful fundraise of Rs 3,300 crore through issuance of unlisted, unrated, secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued by Vodafone Idea Telecom Infrastructure Ltd., its subsidiary entity," the statement said.