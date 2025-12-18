Business NewsBusinessVodafone Idea Subsidiary Raises Rs 3,300 Crore Via NCD To Boost Capex
Vodafone Idea Subsidiary Raises Rs 3,300 Crore Via NCD To Boost Capex

The proceeds will be used by VITIL to repay its payment obligation to Vodafone Idea, the company said, adding that this will enable the telecom operator to bolster its capex and support business growth.

18 Dec 2025, 06:59 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Vodafone Idea could be set for a massive relief. (Photo: NDTV Profit)
Vodafone Idea on Thursday said its subsidiary VITIL has completed a Rs 3,300 crore fundraise by issuing non-convertible debentures.

The proceeds will be used by VITIL to repay its payment obligation to Vodafone Idea, the company said.

A company statement added that this will enable the telecom operator to bolster its capex and support business growth.

"VI (Vodafone Idea) today announced the successful fundraise of Rs 3,300 crore through issuance of unlisted, unrated, secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued by Vodafone Idea Telecom Infrastructure Ltd., its subsidiary entity," the statement said.

