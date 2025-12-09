Virat Kohli Joins Forces with Agilitas Sports, Invests Rs 40 Crore In One8 Partnership

Business NewsBusinessVirat Kohli Joins Forces with Agilitas Sports, Invests Rs 40 Crore In One8 Partnership
Cricketer Abhishek Sharma has also invested in the company and ormer India cricketer Yuvraj Singh remains an early backer.

09 Dec 2025, 08:15 AM IST i
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Source: Kohli's Official Twitter Handle)
Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli is stepping into a new chapter of sports entrepreneurship. After an eight-year association with Puma, Kohli has announced a partnership between his lifestyle brand one8 and Agilitas Sports.

The move comes after Kohli declined a Rs 300 crore renewal offer from Puma, choosing instead to invest Rs 40 crore of his own in the collaboration, NDTV Sports reported.

In July Kohli acquired a 1.9% stake as part of its Series C2 funding round raised in March 2025. Prior to this, Kohli was onboarded as the company's brand ambassador. The round also saw Smline Ventures invest Rs 2 crore for a 0.1% stake, according to data from market research and data platforms Tracxn.

In a social media post on X, Kohli wrote, "Today marks the beginning of an exciting news chapter straight from my heart. A new journey begins for one8 and Agilitas, driven by purpose and ambition. Takes one8 home to Agilitas."

Kohli hones the investor hat in multiple other ventures like Go Digit, Rage Coffee, Blue Tribe, Wrogn, MPL and Chisel Fitness.

Agilitas was co-founded in 2023 by Abhishek Ganguly, the former managing director of Puma India, Amit Prabhu and Atul Bajaj. The company aims to build an entire value chain from manufacturing to retail. Along with famous cricketers, the company has venture capital firms, such as Smline Ventures, Infinity Holdings and Nexus Venture Partners.

