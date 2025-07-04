US Plans AI Chip Curbs On Malaysia, Thailand Over China Concerns

President Donald Trump’s administration plans to restrict shipments of AI chips from the likes of Nvidia Corp. to Malaysia and Thailand, part of an effort to crack down on suspected semiconductor smuggling into China.

A draft rule from the Commerce Department seeks to prevent China — to which the US has effectively banned sales of Nvidia’s advanced AI processors — from obtaining those components through intermediaries in the two Southeast Asian nations, according to people familiar with the matter. The rule is not yet finalized and could still change, said the people, who requested anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Officials plan to pair the Malaysia and Thailand controls with a formal rescission of global curbs from the so-called AI diffusion rule, the people said. That framework from the end of President Joe Biden’s term drew objections from US allies and tech companies, including Nvidia. Washington would maintain semiconductor restrictions targeting China — imposed in 2022 and ramped up several times since — as well as more than 40 other countries covered by a 2023 measure, which Biden officials designed to address smuggling concerns and increase visibility into key markets.

All told, the regulation would mark the first formal step in Trump’s promised overhaul of his predecessor’s AI diffusion approach — after the Commerce Department said in May that it would supplant that Biden rule with its own “bold, inclusive strategy.” But the draft measure is far from a comprehensive replacement, the people said. It doesn’t answer, for example, questions about security conditions for the use of US chips in overseas data centers — a debate with particularly high stakes for the Middle East. It’s unclear whether Trump officials may ultimately regulate AI chip shipments to a wider swath of countries, beyond the Malaysia and Thailand additions.

The Commerce Department didn’t respond to a request for comment. The agency has offered few specifics about its regulatory vision beyond what Secretary Howard Lutnick told lawmakers last month: The US will “allow our allies to buy AI chips, provided they’re run by an approved American data center operator, and the cloud that touches that data center is an approved American operator,” he said during congressional testimony.