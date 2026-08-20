US Jet Engine Makers Breathe Easier As China Ramps Up Key Rare Earth Exports

China increased exports of yttrium oxide to the United States in July, potentially easing supply pressure on American aerospace companies that rely on the rare earth for critical applications., according to a report.

Chinese customs data showed that shipments of yttrium oxide to the US reached 29 tonnes in July, Reuters reported. That was the second-highest monthly volume since Beijing imposed export controls on several rare earths in April 2025.

Yttrium is used in specialty alloys for aircraft engines and in coatings that protect components from extreme heat. China is the world's dominant supplier of rare earths, giving Beijing significant influence over global supply chains.

The increase in US-bound shipments comes ahead of a planned meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US officials at the White House in September. Rare earth controls have become an important part of the broader US-China trade relationship.

However, the latest data also highlights the uneven nature of China's export policy. While yttrium shipments to the US have picked up, supplies of several strategic rare earths to Japan remain severely restricted.

ALSO READ: Paper Profits Or Real Growth? AI Stocks Drive 52% S&P 500 Earnings Surge

China has sent no dysprosium oxide to Japan for nine consecutive months and no terbium oxide for eight months. Both materials are used in small quantities to produce high-performance magnets, the report stated.

Beijing has cited national security concerns and Japan's alleged "re-militarization" as reasons for the restrictions. The curbs followed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's comments on Taiwan and have also affected Japanese defence-linked companies.

Meanwhile, China's exports of rare earth permanent magnets to the US remained strong. Shipments reached 647 tons in July, the second-highest monthly volume since export controls were introduced.

The July yttrium shipments could provide some near-term relief to US aerospace buyers, but the broader pattern shows that China continues to retain substantial control over strategic rare earth supply chains.

ALSO READ: 'US Crisis Being Diverted': Iran Warns Trump Of Consequences After Economic D-Day Threat

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.