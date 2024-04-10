Uno Minda Starts Construction Work At Haryana Alloy-Wheel Plant
Uno Minda secured a land parcel of 94.32 acre at IMT Kharkhoda, Haryana HSIIDC, to fuel its ongoing and future expansions.
Auto components maker Uno Minda on Wednesday said it has commenced construction work on a passenger vehicle alloy-wheel plant in Haryana, entailing an investment of Rs 542 crore. The facility is located at IMT Kharkhoda in Haryana, and it will have a production capacity of 1.2 lakh wheels per month.
The plant, with a capital outlay of Rs 542 crore, will be set up in a phased manner over the next five years, with the first phase expected to be commissioned in the second quarter of of the next financial year, Uno Minda said in a statement.
A part of this land, around 25 acre, has been designated for this greenfield alloy wheel plant.
'To propel ourselves to the next leg of growth, we are embarking on a strategic expansion plan,' Uno Minda Group CMD Nirmal K Minda said.
The plan involves the establishment of large-scale, technologically advanced megafactories, alongside the consolidation of existing facilities for enhanced operational efficiency and economic optimisation, he added.